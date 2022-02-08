Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triton International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Triton International worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

