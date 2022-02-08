Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter.
NYSE:TRTN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02.
In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
