Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $152.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SSD opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

