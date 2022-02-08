Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $114,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 96,437.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.50. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

