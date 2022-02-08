FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $171,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

