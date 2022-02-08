FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,691 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $161,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.