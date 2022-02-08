Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 335,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after acquiring an additional 244,854 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

