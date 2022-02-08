Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 41,643 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,643 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

