NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $255,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,287.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,582.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5,251.40. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

