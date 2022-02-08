FIL Ltd Has $199.43 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FIL Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,652 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $199,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,035.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,483.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.