FIL Ltd Has $199.43 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FIL Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,652 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $199,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,035.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,483.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.04 and a beta of 1.54.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
