Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 28,384 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

MacroGenics stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $727.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.