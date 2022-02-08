Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 443.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 473.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.0% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 501.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,714 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 716.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 117,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.