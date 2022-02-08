Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $7.90 Million in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $321.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

