Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

