Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 272 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 81.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.