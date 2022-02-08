Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Buys 151,015 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 280.8% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.31. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.