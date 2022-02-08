Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DDD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

