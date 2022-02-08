Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

