Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on February 25th

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SLI opened at GBX 82.72 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.88. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 59.80 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.10 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.
