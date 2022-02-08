Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $73,595,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 372,419 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

