Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,441 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $257,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $287.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.31.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

