Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in CEVA were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CEVA by 43.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 157.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

