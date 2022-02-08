Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Sells 60,855 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA cut its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,855 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $672.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.