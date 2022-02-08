Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,467 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

