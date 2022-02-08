Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

