iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.16. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59.

