Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NYSE HR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.