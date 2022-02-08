PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $118,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $8,159,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKI stock opened at $182.49 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

