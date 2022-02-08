Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 462,427 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 8,666.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 613,712 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,768.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.