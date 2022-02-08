Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

