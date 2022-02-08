Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

OC opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

