Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,010 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $979,569.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $5,518,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $776.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.14 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

