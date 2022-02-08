29,680 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE BXC opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27.

BXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.