Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SAH opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

