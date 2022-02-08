Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,966,987. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.