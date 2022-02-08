The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.35

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ALU opened at GBX 219 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £79.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The Alumasc Group has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

In related news, insider Simon Dray bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($56,795.13).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

