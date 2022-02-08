QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 13th.
In other news, insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$52,650.00 ($37,340.43). Insiders acquired 81,461 shares of company stock worth $85,101 in the last three months.
QV Equities Company Profile
