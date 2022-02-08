Taitron Components Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.