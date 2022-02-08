HighVista Strategies LLC Grows Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

