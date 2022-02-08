HighVista Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.