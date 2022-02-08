HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

