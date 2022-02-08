Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 90,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 693,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 334,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.