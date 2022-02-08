Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,311 shares of company stock worth $1,783,103 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.62. The company has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

