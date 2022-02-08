Veritable L.P. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.