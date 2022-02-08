Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,188,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,626,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

