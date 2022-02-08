Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,939 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

