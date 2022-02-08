Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 12,386 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.
Denbury stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $91.30.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
