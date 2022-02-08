Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $72.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock worth $676,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

