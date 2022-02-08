CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

