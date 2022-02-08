Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $47,761.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023806 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004223 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,426,547 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

