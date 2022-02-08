Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $255.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.80. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 122.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.